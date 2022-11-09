HP Polls: Modi calls Congress "party of corruption"

Kangra (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 9 (ANI): While addressing a rally in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a dig at the Congress party calling it "a party of corruption".

PM Modi said, "We always witness fights within the Congress party. We saw it in Rajasthan and other areas. Congress is the guarantee of instability, corruption, and scams. Congress can never give a stable government to HP and neither do they want."

Addressing the rally in Chambi village of Kangra district, Himachal Pradesh, which will go to the poll on November 12, with the results coming out on December 8, PM said, "Today Himachal needs a stable and strong government. When Himachal Pradesh will have a strong government and double engine power, it will also overcome all the challenges and achieve new heights."

"This time, the people of Uttarakhand also changed the old tradition and made the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) win. In UP too, it has happened after 40 years when a party won again and came to the government for the second time in a row with an absolute majority. In Manipur also BJP government has come again in the power," PM said.

PM Modi began his speech by speaking in the Kangri language.

"I have come here to Kangra to talk to you as I feel too good to talk to you," PM says in Kangri language.

He also praised the Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. "Kangra is the land of 'Shaktipeeths'. It is a pilgrimage where India's faith and spirituality are present. From Baijnath to Kathgarh, in this land, the infinite grace of Baba Bhole is always with us all," he said.



Modi talked about his government's Himachal-centric schemes.

"The central government started the Ujjwala scheme, and the BJP government of Himachal added more people to it by running the Grihini scheme. The central government started the Ayushman scheme, and the BJP government of Himachal added more people to the Himcare scheme. This is how the double-engine government is working," he further said.

Attacking the Congress party, PM Modi said, "The Congress government raised the age of pension to 80 years and also kept the condition of earning. The BJP government reduced the pension age to 60 years and also removed the earning condition. This benefited lakhs of senior citizens."

Modi also said that the life of the Himachali people will be transformed with 5G.

"The future belongs to 5G. The youth of Himachal and the life of Himachali people will be transformed with 5G. With this, education in remote schools will also become like cities," PM said.

He congratulated the state unit of the party prepared for the manifesto for the upcoming election.

"I congratulate Himachal BJP for making such a good manifesto to take a new resolution of development. 11 auspicious resolutions of Himachal BJP will take the development here to new heights," Modi said.

Urging people to re-elect the party, Modi said, "We want to create such a political tradition that we should do such work in the government that voters give us a chance again and again. That's why we are working for development and for the country everywhere, at every level." (ANI)

