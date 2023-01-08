HP: Virbhadra's son among 7 inducted in CM Sukhu's cabinet

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 8 (ANI): Nearly a month after Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu formed his government in Himachal Pradesh, his cabinet was expanded on Sunday adding seven more ministers, including former Congress CM Virbhadra Singh's son.

Their swearing-in ceremony was administered by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and it took place at the Raj Bhawan in Shimla.



A total of seven MLAs, including former state Chief Minister Virbhadhra Singh's son Vikramaditya Singh was sworn in as cabinet ministers.



MLAs, Dhani Ram Shandil, Chander Kumar, Harshwardhan Chauhan, Jagat Singh Negi, Rohit Thakur, and Anirudh Singh, also took oath as cabinet ministers.



Chief Minister Sukhu and his deputy Mukesh Agnihotri were also present at the ceremony.

On Saturday, Sukhu said that a list of 10 people has been submitted to the party's high command and the state government will be implementing the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) in the state soon after the first cabinet meeting.

Under OPS, the pension of central and state government employees was fixed at 50 per cent of the last drawn basic pay, while under the new system of the New Pension Scheme, 10 per cent of the basic pay and dearness allowance will be contributed by the employee.

In the November 12 Assembly elections manifesto, Congress had promised to implement the Old Pension Scheme, if voted to power.

The CM arrived in Shimla from Delhi, on Saturday evening, after meeting the party's high command.

"The meetings were personal. The Cabinet expansion is also my prerogative and I handed over the list of ten MLAs to the high command. As soon as the approval comes through, we will roll the ball to expand the Cabinet," the CM said, speaking to reporters. He further added that he would visit Mumbai on Sunday.

"I am going to Mumbai tomorrow and have another scheduled event in Pune... As soon as I receive the approved list of candidates, I will effect the Cabinet expansion. We are in the government to change the system, not for power," Sukhu said on Saturday. (ANI)