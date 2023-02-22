Huge attack on democracy: Sharad Pawar on EC's decision on Shiv Sena symbol row

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 22 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said that the Election Commission's decision to recognize Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena faction as the real Shiv Sena and allotting them the 'bow and arrow' poll symbol is a huge attack on democracy.

"Election Commission gave a decision a few days ago. This is an example of how an institution can be misused. We've never seen such a decision by EC. There were many issues taken to the EC so far, but it never took such a decision where it gave a political party to somebody else after snatching it from the real one. We all know that Balasaheb Thackeray gave birth to Shiv Sena and he during his last days said that Udhhav Thackeray would hold the party's responsibility after him," Sharad Pawar said addressing the members of the minority community in Pune.

Pawar said, "Someone complained to the EC something and it gave the verdict and allotted the Shiv Sena and its symbol to someone else from those who formed this party. This is a big attack on political parties."



Taking potshots at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he alleged that the Election Commission took a decision favouring the ones in power at the centre.

"Every central agency, including ECI, is giving verdicts as desired by the people who are in power in the country. This is a threat which has now reached the political parties. It is a huge attack on democracy, which is not going to stop as it will decide who will run the country," Pawar said.

It is for the first time that the organisations working in the country under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership believe that they can keep the power in their hands.

Speaking further in the event, the NCP chief attacked the BJP over recent political drama in the national capital for the Mayoral polls and said: "despite the EC releasing election dates thrice, it is not normal that a party in Centre is not allowing Mayoral polls because of its defeat. It proves that the one who is in power has decided to not let any other political party function in the country." (ANI)

