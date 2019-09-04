Huge responsibility on my shoulders: Kumari Selja on her appointment as HPCC president

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Rajya Sabha MP Kumari Selja, who has been appointed as president of Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) on Wednesday ahead of Assembly polls in the state said that it is a huge responsibility on her shoulders.

"It is a huge responsibility on my shoulders. All of us will have to work together. I seek everyone's cooperation. We are committed to the party's ideology," she told ANI.

Selja will replace Ashok Tanwar as HPCC chief. After the drubbing in Lok Sabha elections, many leaders were seeking the removal of Tanwar renewing the infighting in the ranks.

The Congress leader said that they will raise the issue of rising crime rate, unemployment amongst other issues in the run-up to Haryana Assembly elections.

When asked about the chief ministerial face of Congress for Haryana, Selja said: "All faces in Haryana are capable. It is not something we should discuss today."

Earlier in the day, Congress also named former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda as Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader and Chairman of the State Election Committee amid dissidence in the Haryana unit ahead of Assembly polls in the state.

Haryana, which has a 90-member assembly, is scheduled to go to polls in October this year. (ANI)

