Huge roadshow in Hyderabad planned to welcome BJP president JP Nadda

By Payal Mehta

New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): Ahead of the Bharatiya Janata Party National Executive meeting in Hyderabad this weekend, the party's national president JP Nadda is expected to arrive in the Telanagana's capital city on Friday.

Delegates have begun arriving in Hyderabad for the BJP National Executive meeting that is scheduled to be held on July 2- 3 at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre.



According to party sources, the state unit has planned a mega roadshow to welcome Nadda and preparations are in place for the roadshow that stretches for about one klilometre from the Hyderabad International Airport at Shamshabad.

Meetings of the national general secretaries and national office bearers' followed by the national executive meeting will be held on July 2 and a public meeting will be held at the Parade Ground on July 3 with participation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, BJP has asked their members of the national executive to reach out to all the 119 constituencies across Telangana for a Sampark Abhiyan before attending the national executive.

The BJP's initiative comes at a time when Telangana is heading for Assembly polls in 2023 and the BJP sees a huge prospect in bringing down the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi government.

Success in the recent Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections as well as the recent interaction of the corporators with Prime Minister Narendra Modi is said to be a huge turning point for the saffron party which is looking to make inroads in the Southern part of the country. (ANI)

