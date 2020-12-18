Hyderabad: 48 BJP corporators take oath at Bhagyalakshmi Temple

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 18 (ANI): The newly-elected 48 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporators of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) took an oath at the Bhagyalakshmi Temple in Charminar on Friday. The BJP State president of Telangana Bandi Sanjay and party MLA Raja Singh were present with the corporators who also paid their visit to the temple.

Sanjay said, "During GHMC elections, many BJP leaders paid their visit to the Bhagyalakshmi temple and offered prayers. We promised (to the goddess) that once the GHMC elections are done, the BJP corporators who will win in the elections will all pay a visit to the temple and take oath in front of goddess Bhagyalakshmi. So, today along with all the 48 Corporators and MLA Raja Singh, we have offered our prayers to the goddess."

He stated that BJP stands for the development of Hyderabad and will do what is necessary to receive funds from the centre to develop the city. "The misgovernance of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao who walks holding hands of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) destroyed the city of Hyderabad. Being fed up with this TRS government, people were seeking for a change and have voted for the BJP corporators in the GHMC elections," added Sanjay.



Speaking to ANI, BJP MLA Raja Singh said, "During GHMC election, Home Minister Amit Shah paid a visit to the Bhagyalakshmi temple and offered prayers. Telangana BJP State president Bandi Sanjay had also paid his visit. And, today all the 48 BJP corporators who won in the GHMC elections have paid their visit and have take oath in front of Bhagyalakshmi temple. They have taken an oath to end corruption in the city. Despite facing a lot of problem with many being attacked and a few being sent to jails during the election campaign, no one has stepped back and the paty won 48 corporator seats in GHMC."

Telangana BJP Spokesperson Rakesh Reddy stated, "BJP Corporators took an oath that they will not become corrupt and will give good service to people."

The results of the 150-seat GHMC were announced earlier this month. TRS emerged as the single-largest party with 55 seats while BJP bagged 48 seats to become the second-largest party. AIMIM got 44 seats and the Congress Party managed to win only two seats. (ANI)

