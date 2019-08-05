Hyderabad: BJP leaders taken into custody while celebrating abrogation of Art 370

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): BJP leaders here were taken into custody on Monday while celebrating the abrogation of Article 370 and hoisting national flag.

BJP MLA Raja Singh and other leaders were celebrating the Centre's action on Jammu and Kashmir and were taken Saifabad police station.

Meanwhile, extra Police force was deployed in sensitive areas in Hyderabad.

"Extra police force deployed in all sensitive areas in Hyderabad and all the police officers are on alert. Higher officials are camping at Old city and monitoring situation. Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, has appealed to all not to take out any processions or rally in the wake of the situation over Kashmir," a statement read.

Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar has deputed senior officers to various zones of Hyderabad city and has asked all the Blue Colts and Patrol cars to cover each and every area with effective patrolling.

Mahesh Bhagwat, C P, Rachakonda Commessionerate, said, "According to city police act, we are not allowing anyone to take out processions or rallies and every sensitive area is been monitored by police patrolling and seeing that no untoward incident occurs."

Cyberabad police have also alerted all the police officers. (ANI)

