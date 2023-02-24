Hyderabad: CID conducts raid at premises of former Andhra minister Narayana's daughter

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 24 (ANI): Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officials conducted a raid at the residence of former Andhra Pradesh minister P Narayana's daughter in Hyderabad on Friday in connection with an ongoing case.

These raids might be connected to the case related to an FIR filed against the former minister for an alleged paper leak case at the Narayana School in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh.

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh Police registered a case under various sections including 10 AP Public examinations (Prevention of Malpractices), and section 408 (Criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

P Narayana is the founder and director of the Narayana Institutions.

In April last year, the question paper for Telugu was allegedly leaked in the school, and when the police found that the teacher clicked a photo of the question paper and shared it over social media, an hour later the exam started. (ANI)