Hyderabad: CPI leaders hold shirtless protest, accuse KCR of encouraging defections

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jun 14 (ANI): CPI leaders in the state organised a half nude protest on Friday, accusing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of encouraging MLA defections.

The protest, led by CPI National Secretary Narayana, began at AITUC office at Liberty Statue and agitators marched to the Ambedkar statue in Tank Bund.

The police arrested CPI leaders and shifted them to a local police station. They were later released.

The allegations come after as many as 12 out of 18 MLAs of the Congress joined the Chandrasekhar Rao-led Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS).

On June 6, the 12 Congress MLAs had met the Telangana Assembly Speaker to join TRS. (ANI)

