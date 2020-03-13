Hyderabad: FIR lodges against Owaisi, Waris Pathan and Kapil Mishra for promoting enmity between different religions

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 13 (ANI): A case has been registered against All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Waris Pathan and Kapil Mishra for allegedly promoting enmity between different religions.

According to Moghalpura police, a complaint was lodged by Balkishan Rao Namdhari, a member of Inquilab-e-Millat yesterday.

The complainant has alleged that former MIM Legislator Waris Pathan during the anti-CAA public meeting at Kalaburgi in Karnataka has delivered a provocative speech, in the presence of the party president Asaduddin Owaisi. The alleged provocative speech can cause communal clashes and violence between Hindu and Muslim communities.

The police further said that Namdhari has also alleged that BJP leader Kapil Mishra had led a gathering in support of CAA in Delhi after which violence erupted between Pro and anti- CAA groups leading to clashes.

The investigation into the matter is underway and the police has filed a complaint under the 153, 153-A, 117, 295-A & 120 b of the India Penal Code.(ANI)

