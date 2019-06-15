Hyderabad: IAF chief Dhanoa presents 'wings' to 'Sword of Honour' winner

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 15 (ANI): A total of 152 cadets were awarded the President's commission after an impressive Passing out Parade (POP) at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal on Saturday.

Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa was the Reviewing Officer for the Combined Graduation Parade.

The IAF Chief presented the wings worn by him to the winner of Sword of Honour, Flying Officer Navin Reddy.

"While I hang my uniform in September, let my wings be worn by the young boy to let him soar through trials and challenges of flying," Dhanoa said.

Dhanoa reviewed the parade and addressed the graduating course wherein he complimented the cadets on their exceptional drill standards and impeccable turn out.

The Chief of Air Staff congratulated the officers from friendly foreign countries and those from sister services for the successful completion of their training. He appreciated all the proud parents for having supported and encouraged their wards to pursue their dreams of a career in the IAF.

He stressed upon the immense trust and confidence that the service reposes in the newly commissioned officers and their capabilities. He also mentioned the pride he felt in reviewing the Parade and made a special mention of the award winners. (ANI)

