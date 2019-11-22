Hyderabad: Local court orders case to be registered against Owaisi for controversial statement in July

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): A court here ordered a case to be registered against All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi for repeating his controversial '15 minute' threat at a meeting in Karimnagar in July this year.

"The Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court, Hyderabad, ordered Saidabad police station to register a case on my complaint against AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi, under section 153(A), 153(B) and 506 of the IPC for his controversial comments repeating his '15-Minute' threat at a meeting in Karimnagar and asked to file a report by December 23," Karunasagar, the advocate and petitioner in the case told reporters on Thursday.

Owaisi had earlier in July said the RSS was unable to overcome his "15 minutes" remark he made in the year 2013.

Addressing a gathering in Karimnagar in July, Owaisi had said, "People scare those who get scared easily and are scared of those who know how to scare them. Why do they (RSS) hate me? It is because they have not been able to overcome the '15 minutes' statement made by me."

Bajrang Dal and VHP too had back in July, lodged a police complaint over the statements made by Owaisi in Karimnagar. (ANI)