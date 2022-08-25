Hyderabad Police arrests suspended BJP leader T Raja Singh over controversial remarks

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 25 (ANI): Telangana Police on Thursday again arrested suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and MLA T Raja Singh from his residence in Hyderabad over his alleged remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

Earlier, massive protests took place against the MLA.

Raja has been in the eye of a storm over an allegedly objectionable video that he released. He was taken into custody on Tuesday. However, he was released after a Court order.

The FIR was registered against him at the Dabeerpura Police Station under sections 153(A), 295, and 505 of the Indian Penal Code.

The BJP suspended the MLA and said his remarks were against the party's line.

On Thursday, Police officials said that Raja has again been arrested. More details are awaited. (ANI)