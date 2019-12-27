Hyderabad: TPCC President slams KCR government for declining permission for Congress rally

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 27 (ANI): Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday slammed Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao led TRS government for cancelling permission for Congress rally scheduled for tomorrow.

Congress leadership had planned to hold rallies in multiple states on December 28, on the 135th foundation day of the party.

"Tomorrow is Congress's 135th foundation day and on this occasion, the Congress had proposed to hold rallies throughout the country. The Congress party is going to hold 'Save India Save Constitution' rally to pressurise the Centre to take steps that are according to the Constitution. However, quite surprisingly and strangely, the KCR government has rejected the permission for our rally," Reddy told ANI here.

He further said that the TRS government has shown its 'true colours' by denying permission to Congress' rally while it had allowed the RSS to hold a mega rally in Hyderabad a few days ago.

"They had given permission to the RSS to hold a blatantly pro-Hindutva rally through the main streets of Hyderabad two days ago. This shows KCR's true colours and we are now discussing what our next step will be," he added. (ANI)

