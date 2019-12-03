Hyderabad vet rape case: Hema Malini suggests 'culprits' should be kept in jail permanently

New Delhi [India], Dec 3 (ANI): BJP Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini on Tuesday suggested that "culprits" of the alleged rape and murder of a veterinarian from Hyderabad should not be released at all from jail.

"Our colleagues raised the issue (of Hyderabad incident). This is important. Every day we are hearing these kinds of things happening to women. They (women) are being harassed. My suggestion is to keep the culprits in jail permanently, once they go in jail they should not be released at all. He should not be out in the society," Malini told reporters here.

"Once they go to jail, they should not be released as they will do the same thing again. They should be in jail permanently so that everybody else gets scared,"

On November 28, a veterinary doctor was allegedly gang-raped and killed by four persons before they burnt her body on the outskirts of Shadnagar in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district.

Hyderabad police on November 29 arrested four persons in connection with the case. (ANI)

