'I accept people's mandate': Channi submits resignation to Governor Purohit

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 11 (ANI): Outgoing Chief Minister of Punjab Charanjit Singh Channi submitted his resignation along with other cabinet members to Governor Banwarilal Purohit in Chandigarh.

"I have given my resignation to the Governor. He told me and the cabinet to continue until the new Government is sworn in. I accept the people's mandate," Channi said after submitting his resignation.

"We will always be there to serve the people of Punjab. We will continue doing our duty and be among them. I request the new government to continue the public welfare projects and schemes that we brought in, in the last 111 days," he said.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister-elect Bhagwant Mann is scheduled to meet Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal today.

"I am going to Delhi to meet the founder of our party Arvind Kejriwal," said Mann before leaving from Sangrur.



The AAP had a landslide win in the Punjab Assembly polls by winning 92 seats to form its government in the state with a three-fourth majority in the 117-member legislative assembly.

Stating that the date of the oath-taking ceremony will be announced by this evening, the chief minister-elect also took a dig at horse-trading politics. "We can call our legislative party meeting anytime we want. We don't have to rush or worry as our MLAs are honest they are not running away to other states," Mann said.

In the election results, the ruling Congress managed to secure 18 seats while Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ended up with two seats. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) bagged three seats while Bahujan Samaj Party managed to win a solitary seat.

Punjab witnessed a multi-cornered contest with key players being Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance, and the coalition of Bharatiya Janata Party-former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and SAD (Sanyukt) led by SS Dhindsa. Congress' Charanjit Singh Channi, Parkash Singh Badal, Sukhbir Singh Badal, Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu all lost to AAP candidates.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won 77 seats whereas Shiromani Akali Dal could win only 15 seats, BJP netted three and independent candidates won two seats. AAP had emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats. (ANI)

