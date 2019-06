"I already knew Thanga Tamilselvan will join DMK": Dhinakaran

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 29 (ANI): Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran in Chennai on Saturday said he already knew that AAMK leader Thanga Tamilselvan will be joining Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

"When I last met V K Sasikala, I told her of the anti-party activities Thanga Tamilselvan is dong. I also told her that I don't know how long he will continue in the party. He was talking to both All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)., he told reporters a day after the dissident leader joined DMK and hailed M. K. Stalin's leadership.

Dhinakaran said that he could not join AIADMK because of O Pannerselvam.

"That was why he joined DMK. When he was with AMMK, the assignment was given to him and he was just following those assignments", he said. (ANI)