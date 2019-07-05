Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (Photo courtsey: Lok Sabha)
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (Photo courtsey: Lok Sabha)

I am "educated" speaker, says Om Birla after Bhagwant Mann changed subject during Zero Hour

ANI | Updated: Jul 04, 2019 15:23 IST

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): Taking a swipe at AAP Lok Sabha MP Bhagwant Mann for his changing subject during Zero Hour, Lok Sabha speaker OM Birla on Thursday said that he is an "educated" speaker.
When Mann stood up from his desk and started speaking about problems Indians face in Indian embassies based in foreign countries, Birla asked him to sit down.
"If you want to change the subject during Zero Hour, then you have to take my permission. You have given the subject of regarding ... 'salaries of teachers in Punjab'. I am a padha-likha (educated) speaker," Speaker said.
Birla further said that if any parliamentarian wants to change the subject during Zero Hour then they have to take permission from him.
Then, Mann stood up again to speak but sought permission from the speaker and the latter allowed him to speak.
"There are many complaints that Indian embassies in foreign countries are creating trouble for Indians there. In cases of passport and asylum, they create problems. Many Indians are lured to Saudi Arabia where they are being made a slave. When they somehow reach the embassy for help, they ware asked to produce NOC. This must stop," he said.
The Zero Hour refers to the time immediately following the Question Hour in both the Houses of Parliament. During this hour, parliamentarians can raise matters of great importance without the mandatory ten days advance notice.
The first Parliamentary Session of the 17th Lok Sabha which commenced on June 17 will culminate on July 26. (ANI)

