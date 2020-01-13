I am Hindu but I also go to dargah: Congress' Yashomati Thakur

Amravati (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 13 (ANI): Congress leader Yashomati Thakur has said that being a Hindu she also goes to the 'dargah.'

"All farmers touch their cows, bulls lovingly. There is nothing superstitious about it. I don't understand why it is being taken otherwise. I belong to the Congress and believe in 'Sarvdharm'. I am a Hindu but I also go to the dargah," said Thakur.

Earlier, while addressing a gathering here, she said: "Watching or touching ends negativity in people's minds. It has been taught in our culture but we often forget these things." (ANI)