"I am not upset with anyone": Balasaheb Thorat amid intra-party tussle

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 15 (ANI): Amid the intra-party tussle, Maharashtra Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat on Wednesday dismissed rumors and clarified that he was not upset with the state party chief Nana Patole.

Speaking to the media, Thorat said, "who said I am upset with anyone?"

"I came to know about this only through the media. I have never expressed that I am upset," Maharashtra Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat clarified when asked if he is still upset with state party chief Nana Patole.

Earlier this month, former Congress party minister Balasaheb Thorat wrote to party leadership conveying his views over recent developments in the Maharashtra unit of the party in the wake of the Nashik graduates constituency MLC poll.

Thorat, who is Congress Legislative Party leader in Maharashtra, has apparent differences with state party president Nana Patole and has conveyed his feelings to the party high command over the state leadership's handling of the MLC poll, sources had said earlier in the month.



Thorat's nephew Satyajeet Tambe won the MLC poll as an independent. He was not given the party ticket which went to his father Sudhir Tambe.

The Congress suspended Sudhir Tambe after he did not file his nomination to pave the way for his son's election.

Thorat has apprised the party leadership about the entire episode and the way he was sought to be targeted. Congress had also dissolved the Ahmednagar Congress Committee ahead of MLC polls.

Thorat apparently was not in agreement with the decision. Sources close to Thorat said that he will remain in the Congress and there was no question of joining the BJP.

They said Thorat was awaiting a response to his letter from the central leadership and will decide about going to Delhi after getting a response.

Patole had termed the episode as "dirty politics".

"I have no time for all such issues. I am dedicated to taking the Congress ideology forward. I am not interested in the politics that such people are doing. I am a farmer, a common man, who simply came to politics and learned a lot. I have learned a lot but will never do such dirty politics," Nana Patole told the media in Mumbai earlier in the month. (ANI)

