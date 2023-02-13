'I am very happy, will meet him': KS Alagiri takes jibe at claims of Prabhakaran being alive

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 13 (ANI): Taking a jibe at Pazha Nedumaran's claim that LTTE leader Velupillai Prabhakaran was alive, Tamil Nadu Congress chief KS Alagiri said he will go and meet him.

Speaking to ANI, Alagiri said, "I am very happy. If Pazha Nedumaran shows me Prabhakaran, I will go and see him. No problem."

His remark came after Tamil Nationalist Movement leader Pazha Nedumaran claimed on Monday that Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) leader KS Alagiri is alive.

Earlier in the day, Nedumaran, the Tamil President of the World Tamil Federation Pazha Nedumaran said it was time to lay to rest 'rumours' about the death of the 'Thamizh Desiya Thalaivar'(Tamil Nationalist leader) Prabhakharan.

"Let me inform you that he (Prabhakaran) is soon going to announce a plan for the liberation of the Tamil race. All the Tamil people of the world should support him together," Nedumaran said.



He further added, "I would like to reveal some truths about LTTE Chief Velupillai Prabhakaran. I am happy to reveal a truth which would dispel doubts about Prabhakaran. We will like to tell all the Tamil people that LTTE Chief Velupillai Prabhakaran is healthy and fine."

On the upcoming the Erode bye-election, the Congress state chief said that they will soon hit campaign for the ensuing poll battle.

"I and Congress leaders will campaign for the Erode East bypoll elections on February 14, 15 and 16. The seat is favourable to our alliance as our allies are working very well there. DMK has again given the seat to Congress, but AIADMK has not given the seat to its allies as they are arrogant. Ours is a principled alliance," he said.

He further called Tamil Nadu Governor's comments about crimes against Dalits in the state as "unacceptable".

"In Tamil Nadu, despite who has been in power, we have always been against untouchability. This is the culture of Tamil soil. It's not like UP. The Governor's speech was not in good taste. we can reply to what PM Modi, Amit Shah, and Annamalai say, but the governor holds a constitutional post. We can never accept such comments from a governor," he added.

On former Supreme Court judge Abdul Nazeer being made Governor, he said, "The Congress has also made former Army Generals and lawyers governors. The issue here is that the BJP has given the post to those who gave negative and controversial judgements." (ANI)

