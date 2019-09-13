Former Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh speaking to reporters in Lucknow on Friday. Photo/ANI
Former Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh speaking to reporters in Lucknow on Friday. Photo/ANI

I believe the ball in Ram Mandir case will land in Centre's court: Kalyan Singh

ANI | Updated: Sep 13, 2019 21:22 IST

<p>Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): It is likely that the Supreme Court will put the final decision on the matter of constructing the <a href="/search?query=Ram Mandir">Ram Mandir</a> in <a href="/search?query=Ayodhya">Ayodhya</a> in the hands of the Center, said former Rajasthan Governor <a href="/search?query=Kalyan Singh">Kalyan Singh</a> on Friday.<br />"The Supreme Court will give its decision on the basis of facts (in the <a href="/search?query=Ram Mandir">Ram Mandir</a> case). I will not comment on that. It is well within their authority to take whatever decision they want in the matter but I believe that the ball will land in Central Government's court in the end," Singh told reporters here.<br />Reacting to the statement of opposing counsel in the <a href="/search?query=Ram Mandir">Ram Mandir</a> case, Rajeev Dhawan (who is representing the Sunni Waqf Board and other counsel), who had reportedly alleged that the Ramayan was imaginary and could not be presented as a piece of historical evidence, Singh said, "Dhawan can think whatever he wants but I believe that Ramcharita Manas or Ramayan is not fictional. Tomorrow they will also say that Lord Ram, Krishna or Dronacharya are fictional, what's the end to this?"<br />"Everybody has a right to put forth their points, but such words should not be spoken which are against someone's sentiments. Tomorrow they can also say that Mahatma Gandhi was nothing more than a mere human, but history is documented to prove otherwise," the BJP leader added.<br />Singh implored other parties to clear up their stance on the Ram <a href="/search?query=temple">temple</a> in <a href="/search?query=Ayodhya">Ayodhya</a> issue and said, "The public sentiment is that the <a href="/search?query=temple">temple</a> should be built, that is the sentiment of the people, cutting across religious, social and party lines." (ANI)<br /></p>

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 22:12 IST

