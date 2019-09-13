I believe the ball in Ram Mandir case will land in Centre's court: Kalyan Singh

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 22:03 IST

Andhra govt orders 50 per cent reservation for SC, ST in temple bodies

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): The state government on Friday issued an order under which the trust board of any temple that comes under the purview of endowments department shall be filled with 50 per cent reservation to Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and backward