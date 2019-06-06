Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu speaking to reporters in Chandigarh, Punjab on Thursday.
I cannot be taken for granted, says Sidhu

ANI | Updated: Jun 06, 2019 19:09 IST

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 6 (ANI): Skipping a Cabinet meeting, Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has been under fire from Chief Minister Amarinder Singh for the Congress's poor performance in urban areas, on Thursday said his department has been singled out and that he cannot be taken for granted.
"We swim and we sink together... It is a collective responsibility. My department has been singled out publicly. One must have the ability to see things from the right perspective. I cannot be taken for granted. I have been a performer throughout. I am answerable to the people of Punjab," he told reporters here.
"Urban seats had a pivotal role in Congress party's win in Lok Sabha elections in the state. Chief Minister gave me the responsibility of two districts in Punjab--Tarn Tarn and Amritsar. We won big in these two districts," Sidhu said.
On being asked about Sidhu's statements denting the party's electoral prospects, Singh had said, "I think it has cost us Bhatinda. Sidhu is the minister of urban development and we have lost in urban areas like Bhatinda and Gurdaspur. Cities are the places that Congress used to win. There is a reason because urban development is not there. I will take this issue up."
In Punjab, Congress won eight parliamentary seats out of 13 while, four seats went to BJP-Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) alliance while AAP bagged a seat- Sangrur. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 21:58 IST

