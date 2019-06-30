I feel like crying: Ex-Union Min Arif Khan on fatwa against Nusrat Jahan

New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): Former Union Minister Arif Mohammad Khan on Sunday came out in support of TMC MP Nusrat Jahan after a fatwa was issued against her recently.

Speaking to ANI Arif said, "Is working in films allowed in Islam? Instead of reacting to the issue of the fatwa against Jahan, I feel like crying. Are those declaring fatwa are God? These are the people who spread hatred. They give fatwa so that they can get reactions of others."

A fatwa was issued by a cleric against Jahan for her "un-Islamic" attire in Parliament on June 25, when she took oath as an MP.

Meanwhile, Arif, while commenting on allegations of cow smuggling on Pehlu Khan, who was allegedly lynched to death by a mob in Alwar in 2017, said, "I read about allegations against Pehlu Khan. I don't want to speak much about it but I am saddened by it."

While reports claimed that Khan and his sons were booked for smuggling cattle, Alwar Superintendent of Police (SP) Anil Paris Deshmukh clarified that Khan's name was dropped from the charge sheet after his death.

Deshmukh had said, "Media reports stating that the charge sheet was filed against Pehlu Khan even after his death are incorrect. The name of Pehlu Khan was removed from the charge sheet on account of his death." (ANI)

