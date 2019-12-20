I guarantee that no wrong will be done to minorities: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Gaya (Bihar) [India], Dec 19 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday appealed for harmony and fraternity amongst people and said that no wrong will be done to minorities.

Speaking at an event during Jal Jeevan Hariyali Yatra, Kumar made no mentions of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) or the National Register of Citizens (NRC) but said, "We don't think about who instigates whom for what reason, we are committed to working for every section of society."

"I appeal you to maintain harmony, fraternity and have respect for one another. I guarantee that no wrong will be done to the minorities," he said.

Earlier, there has been a rift in JDU over the Citizenship Act with the party voting in favour of it in parliament and its leaders criticising it in public. (ANI)

