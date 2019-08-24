Former finance minister Arun Jaitley. File photo/ANI
I have lost a valued friend, says PM condoling Jaitley's demise

ANI | Updated: Aug 24, 2019 14:10 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed condolences over the demise of senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley.
"With the demise of Arun Jaitley Ji, I have lost a valued friend, whom I have had the honour of knowing for decades. His insight on issues and nuanced understanding of matters had very few parallels. He lived well, leaving us all with innumerable happy memories. We will miss him!," Prime Minister tweeted.
"Arun Jaitleyji was a political giant, towering intellectual and legal luminary. He was an articulate leader who made a lasting contribution to India. His passing away is very saddening. Spoke to his wife SangeetaJi as well as son Rohan, and expressed condolences. Om Shanti," he added.
Praising Jaitley's capabilities, the Prime Minister's added, "Full of life, blessed with wit, a great sense of humour and charisma, Arun Jaitley Ji was admired by people across all sections of society. He was multi-faceted, having impeccable knowledge about India's Constitution, history, public policy, governance and administration."
Modi also praised the former finance minister for taking "multiple ministerial responsibilities" in the earlier NDA government and contributing to the growth and building up of India.
"During his long political career, Arun Jaitley Ji held multiple ministerial responsibilities, which enabled him to contribute towards India's economic growth, strengthening our defence capabilities, creating people-friendly laws and enhancing trade with other nations," he tweeted.
Praising Jaitley's connect with the BJP, Modi wrote, "BJP and Arun Jaitleyji had an unbreakable bond. As a fiery student leader, he was at the forefront of protecting our democracy during the Emergency. He became a much-liked face of our party, who could articulate the Party programmes and ideology to a wide spectrum of society."
The former finance minister passed away here at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He was 66.
Confirming the senior leader's demise, Protocol Division of AIIMS stated that Jaitley breathed his last on Saturday afternoon.
Jaitley was admitted to the AIIMS earlier this month after he complained of restlessness. He was placed under observation at the hospital's Cardio-Neuro-Centre. (ANI)

