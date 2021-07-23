'I have no ego, we are united': Navjot Singh Sidhu takes charge as Punjab Congress chief

Chandigarh [India], July 23 (ANI): After taking over the reins of Congress's Punjab unit as the party president ahead of Assembly polls next year, Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday said that the party is united contrary to speculations floated by the Opposition parties and asserted that he will work with all Congress workers shoulder to shoulder to ensure the progress and development of Punjab.

Sidhu mimics a batting style as he proceeded to address the gathering at Punjab Congress Bhawan here after taking over as party's state unit chief.

The former Cabinet minister said: "With my appointment as the chief today, I announce that all workers of Congress in Punjab are now the chiefs too. From here on, there is no difference between a worker and a leader of the party. I have no ego, I will work with all the party workers shoulder to shoulder. The workers are like the soul of a leader. I will respect the elders, and will love those younger than me."

"Those oppositions, who speculated a rift in our party, look at us today, we are together and united. The way a molecule can't be formed without atoms, a society can't be formed with a person, the same way without the cooperation of workers, no party can exist. I will walk with each one of you together, and will ensure the progress and development of Punjab," he added.

In his first speech as Punjab Congress chief, Sidhu said those who made the youth of Punjab dependent on drugs and looted the state will be held accountable.



"Who is accountable for deaths of those who died due to drug overdose? Who made the youth of Punjab dependant on drugs? I will hold all of them accountable... Why should we buy electricity at Rs 18 per unit? Why should those who looted Punjab not be held accountable?" he asked.

The Congress leader said that the real issue is that the farmers of Punjab are sitting on the borders of Delhi against the three farm laws.

"The people from whose vote governments are formed are sitting on roads today. The issue is that of the teachers, doctors, nurses, and all those who are protesting all over the country... This presidential post is the hope to solve those issues. If these issues are solved, then this post is a grand one and very pious, but if it doesn't help in solving them, in helping me get justice for my Guru, then it is worthless," he said.

Remembering his father at the ceremony, Sidhu said, "My father was a freedom fighter, and I have his blood. He was sentenced to death by the British Army and was tortured for every minute before it. Thankfully, due to the Queen's birthday a day before his scheduled hanging, he was able to evade the sentence and joined Congress to serve his people. Today, I feel his pain, along with that of every Punjabi who is in a similar pain today."

Sidhu shared the stage with Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, party's former state president Sunil Jakhar and party's general secretary in charge of the state Harish Rawat during the event.

"I will fight for the rights of the people of Punjab. I will solve the real issues... I wish to make a difference, I will make a difference," the former minister said. (ANI)

