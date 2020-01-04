I have not resigned, says Abdul Sattar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 4 (ANI): Amid reports doing the rounds of him offering to step down as a minister of state in the Maharashtra government, Shiv Sena leader Abdul Sattar on Saturday clarified that he has not tendered his resignation.

"I have not resigned. I am going to talk to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree. After that, whatever decision will be taken by the Chief Minister, we will accept it," Sattar said.

His statement comes after Shiv Sena MLA Arjun Khotkar earlier today refuted talks about the resignation by Sattar.

"There is no question of Abdul Sattar tendering his resignation. These rumours are baseless," said Khotkar, adding that Sattar will meet Thackeray on Sunday.

Sattar was among the 36 leaders from Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena, who were sworn-in as ministers on December 30 last year. (ANI)

