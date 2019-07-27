I have the power to face a man like you: Rama Devi to Azam Khan

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 13:08 IST

Amarnath Yatra: Barcodes, RFID technology being used to track pilgrims

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 27 (ANI): In order to ensure the safety of Amarnath yatris, security agencies are issuing barcode-enabled authority slips to pilgrims and also pasting RFID tags on vehicles that will transport pilgrims and other civilians to and from the pilgrimage site.