"I hope you live long enough to serve the people of India" says Farooq Abdullah on CM Stalin in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 1(ANI): Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) president Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday stated that Chief Minister MK Stalin should live long enough to serve the country of India.

Farooq Abdullah met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in Chennai to attend celebrations of his 70th birthday.

While speaking from the stage he said "I hope you (MK Stalin) live long not only to serve Tamil Nadu but serve India as a whole...India is in a difficult situation. Democracy & Constitution is being threatened. Let's wake up"

Abdullah also called for the opposition leaders to unite and work for a united India.

"I demand from him (MK Stalin) & all the leaders-wake up, unite & build a nation where all of us can live in honour & dignity&peace. It's the people of India that make the nation strong. It's not Army, Navy & Air Force. Let us get together and work in harmony" Abdullah said.



He also said that the opposition should focus on winning elections and decide later on who will be the Prime Minister of the country.

"To (Mallikarjun) Kharge Ji, I'll say, let's forget who's going to become the PM. Let's first win elections, then think about how who will become PM. PM doesn't matter, nation matters" he said.

JKNC president also called on MK Stalin to focus on national aspirations.

"Stalin, it's time, to come to the national scene and build the nation as you've built this state." He said.

Congress Leader Mallikarjuna Kharge, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav were also part of Stalin's birthday celebrations. (ANI)

