I now realize the 'conspiracy' behind state security sabotaging: CM Yogi at Convocation Parade ceremony

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 12 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that he has realized a big conspiracy was made to sabotage the state's security.

"Conspiracies were made to eliminate the Provisional Armed Constabulary (PAC) force of UP, after which 54 companies were terminated. While watching the parade today, I realized what a big conspiracy to sabotage the security of UP was made... with an attempt to deprive the youth of this service," CM Adityanath said while addressing a public meet during the 'Convocation Parade Ceremony-2022' of PAC Recruit Reserves at Reserve Police Line.

Congratulating the PAC recruited constables on their successful training, the UP CM added, "We all know how a huge number of police and PAC posts were pending for recruitment when the new government was formed in 2017. In the past five years, we have succeeded in recruiting and training more than one lakh 62 thousand police constables."

Terming the "shut down" of at least 54 companies as a "conspiracy" to hamper the security in Uttar Pradesh, CM Adityanath said that he has realised the conspiracy to refrain the youth of the city from serving the state and the country-- only after he witnessed the parade today.



"I am satisfied that within five years, we have recruited and connected more than 1 lakh 62 thousand youth of UP to the state police and BSE, by enhancing the capacities of the training centers, providing them the most successful training, by taking-in important steps to modernize the police force," Adityanth said.

Welcoming and congratulating the trained constables now, he added, "Because of the six months of successful training, the convocation parade is being organised in 87 centres in UP. On this occasion, I welcome the brave youth, congratulate their families and pray for their delightful future."

Besides the recruitment, on the occasion, Adityanath also said that the decade-long pending promotions of the police officials has also been taken further by the government in a 'time-bound manner'.

Emphasising the improved image of the state, he reiterated his faith in strong and well-trained police force and asserted that the people's outlook towards the people of UP has changed a lot in five years.

"The youth of Uttar Pradesh can proudly affirm their regionality because the improved and enhanced law and order in the state is being appreciated by all," the CM said. (ANI)

