"I pray that you return from jail soon": Delhi CM amid apprehensions of Sisodia's arrest in excise case

New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): Amid apprehensions of his deputy Manish Sisodia's arrest in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said it was a matter of "glory" for one to go to jail for the country and society.

"God is with you, Manish. The blessings of lakhs of children and their parents are with you. When you go to jail for the country and society, then going to jail is not a curse, it is a glory. I pray to God that you return from jail soon. Children, parents and we all of Delhi will be waiting for you," Kejriwal tweeted on Saturday.

Though Sisodia was summoned last Sunday, he sought deferment of his questioning citing preparations for the Delhi Budget. The senior AAP leader also holds the Finance portfolio in the Delhi government.

Amid a swelling count of supporters, there was heavy police deplyment outside Sisodia's residence on Sunday.

Sisodia took to Twitter earlier on Sunday to say that he would "fully cooperate" with the CBI in the ongoing probe in the liquor policy case.

"Going to CBI again today will fully cooperate in the entire investigation. The love of lakhs of children and the blessings of crores of countrymen are with us. I don't care if I have to stay in jail for a few months," Sisodia said.

Amid lusty chants from his supporters, Sisodia left his residence for Rajghat shortly before his questioning.

Meanwhile, hitting out at the Central government, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai claimed that several party workers, who were to arrive at Rajghat in support of Sisodia, were detained.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is so sacred of Arvind Kejriwal that preparations have been made to arrest the Education minister today. It is very unfortunate," Rai said, adding, "Several party workers, who were to leave for Rajghat to show solidarity with Sisodia-ji, were detained at their homes."

In an open dare to the Centre, he added, "Arrest Manish Sisodia or any AAP leader. We are not afraid and will never bow down to you."

AAP MP Sanjay Singh, too, came down heavily on the Modi government, alleging that the party leaders were being put under 'house arrest' ahead of Sisodia's appearance before the CBI in connection with the excise policy case.

"This is (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi's police...they may or may not be able to prevent crimes, but they are using all their might to arrest Manish Sisodia. AAP leaders are being put under house arrest. Why are you so scared of (chief minister) Arvind Kejriwal, Modi-ji? You can do anything you want, but your plans will not succeed," tweeted Singh. (ANI)