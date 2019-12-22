I request PM Modi with folded hands to withdraw CAA: Lawmaker Manoj Jha

New Delhi [India], Dec 22 (ANI): RJD MP Manoj Jha on Sunday said that Modi">Prime Minister Narendra Modi should initiate the rollback of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) for the people of the country.

"I am requesting prime minister with folded hand to please take a step back and withdraw CAA. This act is killing the spirit of India. I request the prime minister to leave his arrogance and rollback the act to give a gift to Bapu on his 150th birth anniversary year. Withdrawal of the act will ensure that history will remember Modi">Prime Minister Modi. He must appreciate the fact that this protest is by the people of India," Jha said.

"You cannot judge anyone on the basis of his clothes. The people's clothes are made of the fabric of the constitution. Since the act was brought in by the government, the sale of the constitution has increased and people want to know more about the supreme law of the land," he added.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

