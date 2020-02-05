I-T dept should file defamation case against Kejriwal: Puri

New Delhi [India], Feb 5 (ANI): Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday attacked the Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and said the Income Tax department should file a defamation case against him.

Responding to Kejriwal's statement that he had quit the Income Tax commissioner's job to serve the country, Puri said, "He isn't serving people, he quit serving the nation, he somewhere had also said if he would have been in Income Tax he would have earned crores of rupees. I think the I-T department should file a defamation case against him."

Refusing to comment on the claims of Kejriwal's wife that the CM has made enough sacrifices, Puri said, "I don't want to say anything about it but I will comment on it after the elections."

On the 'terrorist' remark, he said the word was misinterpreted. "They meant 'tod-fod ki Rajneeti'. The word was misinterpreted," he said. (ANI)

