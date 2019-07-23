Hisar (Haryana) [India], July 23 (ANI): Income Tax Department officials are conducting searches at the residence and offices of Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi in Adampur, Hisar, and Gurugram, sources said.
Bishnoi is a sitting MLA from Adampur Assembly seat.
Further details are currently awaited. (ANI)
I-T raid at Kuldeep Bishnoi's residence, offices: Sources
ANI | Updated: Jul 23, 2019 14:23 IST
Hisar (Haryana) [India], July 23 (ANI): Income Tax Department officials are conducting searches at the residence and offices of Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi in Adampur, Hisar, and Gurugram, sources said.