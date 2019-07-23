I-T raid at Kuldeep Bishnoi's residence, offices: Sources

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 15:05 IST

Not BJP, rebels in Mumbai backstabbed me: Shivakumar

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 23 (ANI): Karnataka Minister and Congress' chief trouble shooter, D K Shivakumar, on Tuesday said that rebel MLAs staying in Mumbai have backstabbed them, not the BJP, and warned the saffron party that it will be its turn next.