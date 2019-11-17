Congress leader and spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala
I-T Tribunal order on Young Indian not a setback, truth will prevail: Congress

ANI | Updated: Nov 16, 2019 21:28 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 16 (ANI): The Congress party said on Saturday that the decision of Income Tax Appellate Tribunal upholding the withdrawal of I-T exemption granted to the Young Indian was not a setback and "the majesty of law will prevail and the truth will be out in the open."
Answering queries from media persons here, Congress leader and spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said that Young Indian is a not-for-profit company.
"What is subjudice need not be commented upon. It may look like a setback to certain news channels but I can assure you, the majesty of law will prevail and the truth out in the open is that Young Indian is a not-for-profit company," he said.
"Neither Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor his cronies can change this inalienable truth," he added.
The BJP had on Saturday accused Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi of "corruption" following the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal upholding the withdrawal of I-T exemption to Young Indian.
The Income Tax Appellate Tribunal on Friday upheld the withdrawal of I-T exemption granted to the Young Indian, an entity linked to Sonia Gandhi and her family.
The income tax department had last year levied about Rs 145 crore tax on Young Indian. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 02:31 IST

