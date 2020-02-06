I tweeted the reality: Giriraj Singh on his Shaheen Bagh video on Twitter

New Delhi [India], Feb 6 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday clarified his tweet on ongoing Shaheen Bagh protests, saying that he has tweeted the "reality".

"I have tweeted what is happening across the country and is reality," he said while speaking to ANI in New Delhi on the ongoing protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Shaheen Bagh.

Earlier in the morning, the minister tweeted a video alleging that Shaheen Bagh is conspiring against the nation and "suicide bombers" are being trained there.

Along with the tweet, he posted a video of Burqa-clad women claiming that Shaheen Bagh is not a movement but a hub of "Suicide bombers."

"This Shaheen Bagh is no more a movement. This is a hub of suicide bombers. In the country's capital, they are conspiring against the nation," Singh had tweeted.

After receiving criticism on the platform, the BJP leader deleted the tweet within a few minutes.

While speaking to ANI earlier in the morning, the Union Minister had also commented on the death of the four-month-old infant at Shaheen Bagh on January 31 and said, "This is a Khilafat movement going on, Sharjeel Imam is saying that let's break the country, PFI pamphlets are saying so. A child dies, and his mother says he is a martyr, what is this if not suicide bombing?."

The deceased Mohammed Jahaan, who use to accompany her mother to the Shaheen Bagh demonstration, has died last week after developing severe cold and congestion and getting exposed to the winter chill at the protest site. The infant breathed his last on the morning of January, 31.

Nazia has been regularly attending Shaheen Bagh protest since December 18 and has two more children including 5-year-old girl Ayat and two-year-old Noor Nawaj.

Nazia, however, said that she will continue to attend the protest as it was for the country. Protests have been going on at Shaheen Bagh since December 15 last year against the Citizenship Amendment Act due to which Kalindi Kunj road has been shut for traffic movement.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

