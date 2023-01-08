I want drug addiction to end in Punjab: AAP MLA Balbir Singh after taking oath as cabinet minister

Punjab [India], January 8 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and MLA Balbir Singh after taking oath as minister in the Punjab Cabinet on Saturday said that he wants drug addiction to end in the state.

Speaking to the media after taking oath as a cabinet minister, Balbir Singh said, "I want the drug addiction to end in Punjab, especially syntactic and medical addiction."

"They should not be there at all," he said.

He said that the health department of Punjab should be fully equipped whether it is mohalla clinic or village or city dispensary and there should not be any shortage of doctors or medicines.

Singh said that big private hospitals must ensure that the facilities in the name of which they have opened the hospitals should be given to the poor and common people.



"Whether it is a border area, a village, a city, or a big city in Punjab, we will implement Delhi's health model for the benefit of the people. Ambulance health workers will take special care of all, which is my responsibility," he said.

He also said that efforts will be made to control the fees of medical colleges and private hospitals. "We have reached as far as we can by studying for free and we want that similarly the people of Punjab should also be given good health facilities for free," he added.

Balbir Singh was inducted into the Cabinet on Saturday and was given portfolios of Health and Family Welfare, Medical Education, and Elections.

He comes from a farmer's family from the Bhaura village near Nawanshahr. He later went on to become an accomplished eye surgeon.

He has contributed to the field of medicine for 40 years and is also known to treat patients free of cost. He also offered his medical service during the farmers' protest. (ANI)

