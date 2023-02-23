"I was deboarded from aircraft and arrested illegally": Pawan Khera after interim bail

New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): Shortly after being granted interim bail by the Dwarka court on Thursday, Congress leader Pawan Khera alleged that he was deboarded from the aircraft and arrested by Assam Police in an illegal manner.

He was arrested at the Delhi Airport by the Assam Police in a case related to an alleged remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Without furnishing a copy of FIR and notice, I was deboarded from the aircraft and arrested by Assam Police in an illegal manner. I have complete trust in the judicial system which protected my freedom of expression today," said Pawan Khera.

Khera said that he would strengthen the efforts of his leader Rahul Gandhi to protect this nation and protect constitutional values.

"Our struggle to protect this nation, protect constitutional values - my leader Rahul Gandhi is carrying on his struggle fearlessly, I will strengthen his efforts," he said.

When asked about his next step for the ongoing 85th plenary session of Congress, Khera said that he would be going there now.

Meanwhile, counsel for Pawan Khera, Aadil Singh Boparai said that the main contention is that he was arrested arbitrarily and has been a breach of the Supreme Court's direction.



"The only contention is that he was arrested arbitrarily and has been a breach of the Supreme Court's direction. He was not served any notice and till 4 pm we were not given the FIR copy. We will exercise all our legal remedies," said Aadil Singh Boparai.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Archana Beniwal granted interim bail to Khera on furnishing a bond of Rs 30,000.

The court while granting the relief also imposed some conditions.

The court granted the relief after considering the order passed by the Supreme Court earlier in the day. It was received through email at around 6 PM.

The court granted the relief after hearing the submissions made by Randeep Surjewala and the Assam police.

Assam police sought the transit remand of Pawan Khera.

Randeep Surjewala submitted to the court that Assam police have not complied with the guidelines of the Arnesh Kumar case. He submitted that the grounds of arrest have not been provided and communicated.

He also said, "I am the 'pairokar' of the person being detained by the police. The matter was taken up today by the Chief Justice of India (CJI). CJI passed an order stating that the person be released on interim bail. CJI was very gracious to pass the order." (ANI)

