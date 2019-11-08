I will give my version during the judicial inquiry: DCP Monika Bhardwaj on Tis Hazari clash

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Deputy Commissioner of Police Monika Bhardwaj, who was seen being chased and harassed by lawyers in a CCTV clip at Tis Hazari court on November 2 clash between police personnel and lawyers said that she will present her version in the judicial inquiry.

Speaking to media person on the incident, Bhardwaj said, "It (the clash between police and lawyers) was a crowd control situation and I went there as the district DCP. A judicial inquiry has already been ordered and I will give my version during the inquiry."

Recently, in another CCTV clip of the Tis Hazari clash, DCP North Monika Bhardwaj was seen pleading before the lawyers to stop the violence after a clash broke out between the police and lawyers.

In the video, Bhardwaj along with other police personnel can be seen folding her hands before the agitated lawyers when suddenly a group of lawyers come running towards the personnel and push them back.

This footage came to light after an initial video clip of the violence at Delhi's Tis Hazari Court showed the DCP being harassed on November 2.

National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma had strongly condemned the act while stating that suo moto action will be taken.

The Delhi high court also took suo moto cognizance of the matter on Sunday and directed Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to transfer two officers while directing him not to take any coercive action against any lawyer.

As many as eight lawyers and about 20 policemen including Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) and two Station House Officers (SHOs) sustained injuries in the clash that took place on November 2. (ANI)

