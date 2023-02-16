"I will take Tipu Sultan's name, what will you do..." Owaisi lashes out at BJP Karnataka chief Nalin Jaleel

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 16 (ANI): The first copies of the Constitution had the picture of Tipu Sultan, so will the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) burn it too, asked All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief, Asaduddin Owaisi, while attacking BJP Karnataka chief's statement on Tipu Sultan.

Talking to ANI, the AIMIM said, "The Karnataka BJP chief said that supporters of Tipu Sultan should be killed. I am taking the name of Tipu Sultan, what will you do?"

"Does PM Modi agree with his views? It is an open call for genocide. This is nothing but pure hatred," he added.

He further said that the first copy of the Constitution had pictures of Rama, Lakshman, and Tipu Sultan.

"Those who made the Constitution loved the country much more than them (BJP). The first copy of the Constitution had pictures of Rama, Lakshman, Gautam Buddha, Akbar, Guru Nanak, Rani of Jhansi, and even Tipu Sultan. So, will the BJP burn it too" Owaisi further said.



Owaisi also attacked BJP leader Bandi Sanjay over his statement on the newly-built state secretariat.

"Shouldn't this be a matter of pride that a new state secretariat is being built in the state, which is even bigger than the Taj Mahal? It will help in bringing better governance. Why are you (BJP) talking about destroying it? Why can't you ever talk about uniting? What will you achieve by this?" he said.

Earlier this month, BJP leader Bandi Sanjay had stated that once BJP is voted to power in the 2023 Assembly polls, it would demolish the domes of the newly-built state secretariat since it reflected the culture of Nizams.

The inauguration of the Telangana Secretariat Building is scheduled for February 17th.

Notably, the Telangana Assembly elections are scheduled to be held this year. (ANI)

