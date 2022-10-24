I would be happy if HD Kumaraswamy becomes Karnataka CM: BJP MLC M Chidanand Gowda

Tumakuru (Karnataka) [India], October 24 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party MLC M Chidanand Gowda has said that he would be happy if JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy becomes the chief minister of Karnataka.

"Our community (Kunchitiga) should also be included in the list of Other Backward Class (OBC) with the Centre. If Kumaranna (HD Kumaraswamy) becomes the next Chief Minister, I will be the first person to be happy," BJP MLC M Chidanand Gowda said while sharing the stage with HD Kumaraswamy and Nanjavadhuta Swamiji.

Addressing a public event at Kunchitiga-Okkaliga convention in Hulikunte village of Tumakuru, Gowda had also mentioned that whosoever becomes the chief minister should include the Kunchitiga community in OBC list.

Speaking to the media on October 5, JDS leader and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said that the secular Janata Dal will actively work as an ally with Chandrashekar Rao's Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) and fight the next Assembly and Lok Sabha elections together.

BRS was formerly called as Telangana Rashtra Samithi.

Former CM said earlier this month that the JDS and TRS were natural allies from the beginning, but now both have been working with mutual trust.

"Now our party welcomes the emergence of TRS as a national party under the name of BRS. We will work with K Chandrashekar Rao in the coming days," Kumaraswamy said on October 5.

JDS and BRS parties will work together in the 2023 Karnataka assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. States with a BJP-Congress mukt political atmosphere include Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh, he said.

Both the parties will work hard to form a full majority government in Karnataka in the next assembly elections apart from Congress and BJP, he said adding that the state will also emerge as a powerful force in the national politics. "We both have discussed about bringing a self-respecting government of Kannadigas in Karnataka...," he said further.

JDS leader Kumaraswamy said that with the strong leadership, KCR brought the people of Telangana together and achieved the state of Telangana and implemented many pro-people programs during his administration.

He implemented revolutionary programs like 'Raita Bandhu' and 'Dalit Bandhu' and made the government programs reachable to every citizen. JD(S) also did the same in Karnataka. Such pro-people programs will also be implemented in Karnataka in the coming days," he added.

For the welfare of farmers, dalits and economically backward people, KCR has put up effective schemes. Many such schemes have been implemented in Telangana. Mainly the wealth of the country should not be accumulated in a few hands but should be distributed equally. They are working with the aim that the common man should also have a share in that wealth. KCR has worked to empower farmers, dalits and the weak in his state, he added.

However, former deputy CM of Karnataka G Parameshwara, who belongs to the Congress, said, "People of Koratagere constituency elected me twice but made me lose at right time. In 2013, I had chance to become CM if I had won by a single vote. It seems fortune didn't favour me. But I'm happy that I have done my best."

Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar on October 16 claimed that the Congress would win more than 150 seats in the Karnataka Assembly elections next year.

While addressing a press conference in Mokha, Bellari, the Congress leader had said, "We will touch 150+ seats in the Karnataka Assembly elections without anyone's support. 100 per cent, the people will give a clear mandate of 150 seats." (ANI)