"I would have slapped him," MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande objects to "obscene language" by Sanjay Raut

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 19 (ANI): Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader and spokesperson Sandeep Deshpande slammed MP Sanjay Raut for allegedly using obscene and derogatory language during a press conference on Sunday.

Deshpande said, "Sanjay Raut used obscene and derogatory language during the press conference. Maharashtra should not tolerate such language. I thought somebody from the gathering would get up and ask him not to use such language. However, it is sad that nobody stopped him. If I would have been there, then I would have slapped him. This sort of language cannot be tolerated."

"You can get as political as you want and put allegations but the usage of such obscene language will not be tolerated," added Deshpande.

Claiming that Sanjay Raut's mental balance has deteriorated, the MNS leader said, "After being in jail, his mind has become corrupt. We cannot do anything about it."

Deshpande further said that Uddhav Thackeray was playing the "victim card" after losing the 'Bow and Arrow' battle.



He said, "Uddhav Thackeray is playing a victim card, repeatedly taking support of Balasaheb's name. Now he has nothing left, so he is playing the victim card. I do not think he will be successful. They should understand that Marathi people are emotional and not stupid."

Notably, Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday alleged that deals and transactions worth Rs 2000 crore have been done so far to get the Shiv Sena party name and its "bow and arrow" symbol.

Raut's remark came two days after Election Commission allocated the party name "Shiv Sena" and the symbol "bow and arrow" to Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde-led faction.

He further claimed that the ruling Maharashtra government along with BJP has bought the party MPs, MLAs, and councillors.

"The party, the leader, and the dishonest group bid Rs 50 crore for MLAs, Rs 100 crore for MPs, and Rs 50 lakh to 1 crore to buy our councillors. How much it would bid to take our name and symbol, you decide? My info is Rs 2,000 crore," he said while addressing a press conference.

He said that the way their symbol and Shiv Sena's name has been taken is not just; it is a business deal for which Rs 2000 crore worth of transactions are done within six months. (ANI)

