Madhya Pradesh unit BJP spokesperson Rahul Kothari speaking to ANI in Bhopal. Photo/ANI
Identity cards of sants at Sant Samagam should be checked, says Madhya Pradesh BJP spokesperson Kothari

ANI | Updated: Sep 17, 2019 15:52 IST

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): The identity cards of sants who are coming to participate in 'Sant Samagam' here should be checked, has said BJP's state unit spokesperson Rahul Kothari.
"The identity cards of all the sants participating in the Sant Samagam should be checked to know if they are genuine or not," Kothari told ANI, while terming the Sant Samagam as a fraud.
"It is a fraud programme. The kind of sants who are participating in the event leaves no scope for the fact that it is a fake event with fake sants. It is just like the events organised by Digvijaya Singh under the leadership of Computer Baba," he said on Monday.
Without mentioning the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Kothari also hit out at Chief Minister Kamal Nath, saying that it is just like repenting after committing a number of crimes. "He is the person who is responsible for beheading Sikhs in gurdwara. It is surprising that he is assimilating sants now," he added.
BJP MLA Vishwas Sarang said: "When we used to associate ourselves with saints, then the Congress used to laugh at us. We do not have a problem with this Sant Samagam. All sants are respectful for us."
"However, the Congress should clarify its stand on the Ram Mandir issue. Congress leaders like Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra should tell the people to which religion they belong."
Namdas Tyagi, also known as Computer Baba, said: "From every district of the state, sants have come for this Sant Samagam programme."
Hitting out at the BJP, Computer Baba said: "The BJP used to say that there is a government of sants here, which was false. Then Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan did not interact with the sants. The Congress government is listening to the Sant Samaj."
Reacting to Kothari's comments on the need for identity cards, Computer Baba said: "Why does a sant need identity card for himself. They have no castes." (ANI)

