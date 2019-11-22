Ideological differences between Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP, govt won't last if formed, says Gadkari

Bisrampur (Jharkhand) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Amid various speculations over government formation in Maharashtra, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said that the ideological differences between Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP will lead to instability of their government even if it is formed.

"There are ideological differences among Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP. The government will not go much ahead even if it is formed", Gadkari said.

Meanwhile a Congress Legislative party meet is underway at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai.

Earlier NCP and Congress leaders met with leaders of other allies to hold discussions over the political situation of the state.

NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena are holding hectic deliberations and talks and are inching closer towards government formation in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, a meeting of NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena meeting is scheduled at 4 pm today.

Maharashtra came under President's Rule on November 12 after all the parties failed to form a government in the state. The BJP, which emerged as the single largest party, could not stake claim to form a government as its ally Shiv Sena remained firm on rotating the Chief Minister's post and equal sharing of Cabinet berths.

Shiv Sena parted its ways with BJP to explore ways to form a government. It, however, failed to prove the support of the required number of MLAs in the time given by state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

The Governor had then invited NCP, the third-largest party, to prove its ability to form the government failing which President's Rule was imposed in the state.

The Shiv Sena is now in talks with the Congress and NCP to form a government in Maharashtra.

The BJP won 105 seats in the 288-member assembly followed by Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44. (ANI)

