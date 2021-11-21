If AAP forms govt in Uttarakhand, will begin Tirth Yatra Yojana just like in Delhi: Kejriwal

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], November 21 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced in Haridwar that AAP will start free 'Tirth Yatra Yojana' in Uttarakhand just like in Delhi if voted to power in the upcoming assembly elections.

"When AAP forms government in Uttarakhand, we'll begin Tirth Yatra Yojana here just like in Delhi," Kejriwal said.

"We'll facilitate free 'darshan' of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. For Muslims, we'll have the provision of visiting Ajmer Sharif and for Sikhs to Kartarpur Sahib. It'll be free," he added.

AAP chief has made a similar announcement earlier in poll-bound Goa if voted power in that state.

Delhi government runs a "Mukhya Mantri Teerth Yatra Yojana" under which senior citizens are provided travel by AC trains and stay in AC hotels for free.

Delhi residents above the age of 60 are covered under this scheme.

Earlier today, on his arrival in Dehradun, Delhi CM had said, "People can see the development in Delhi in past few years. So, the people of Uttarakhand have made up their minds to give an opportunity to a new party this time. We'll speak to the people."

Retired Army colonel Ajay Kothiyal is the chief ministerial candidate for AAP in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly polls.

Kejriwal is constantly visiting Uttrakhand. He had earlier visited Uttrakhand on August 17 and September 19, where he promised to make Uttrakhand the 'spiritual capital' of the country. (ANI)