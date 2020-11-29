If Amit Shah can address public 1,200 km away, why can't he meet farmers? asks Congress

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): The Congress party on Sunday asked why Union Home Minister Amit Shah could address the public 1,200 km away in Hyderabad but not meet protesting farmers 15 km away.

"The farmers are sitting on the streets in the cold winter, but the Home Minister says that he will not have a conversation before they come to Burari. If you can travel 1,200 km to address a public meeting in Hyderabad, then why not talk to the farmers on the 15 km distant Shambhu border," Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala told ANI.

Shah visited Hyderabad on Sunday to campaign for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections. The Centre has invited the protesting farmers for a talk on December 3.



Commenting upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann ki Baat speech where PM Modi said the new farm laws have given new rights and opportunities to farmers, Surjewala questioned Centre's offer to talks with the farmers.

"Prime Minister Modi in his Mann ki Baat justified the anti-farm laws. These laws are against farmers and are pro corporates. Why can't the Union Ministers, the Prime Minister initiate dialogue with protesting farmers on the borders? Why are so many terms being put in place if they are willing to hold talks?" he asked.

"Modi government is charging batons, using tear gas on the farmers and accusing political parties of orchestrating the protest. Such claims are very condescending for the farmers of this country. The Congress stands with the farmers and we won't let this government deprive the farmers of their basic livelihood and rights," he added.

Farmers mostly from Punjab and Haryana have reached New Delhi on Saturday, responding to the Delhi Chalo call gainst the three farm laws. The Delhi police has designated Burari ground for them to assemble, where several farmers are protesting at present but several other groups have denied to move there. (ANI)

