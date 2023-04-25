If BJP is really concerned about OBCs, conduct caste census first: BRS leader

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 24 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samiti leader Dasoju Sravan hit out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding reservations for Muslims in Telangana and said that if Bharatiya Janata Party is really concerned about OBCs they should conduct a caste census first.

Hitting out at Amit Shah over BJP's stance on the Muslim reservations issue, Dr Dasoju Sravan stressed that denying reservations to Muslims will only lead to further poverty and alienation among the Minority communities and lead to unrest in Telangana.

BRS senior leader questioned the rationale behind BJP's stance on Muslim reservations.

"It is only because of reservations that SC, ST and OBCs, who were oppressed for generations, have come into the mainstream. Muslim reservations were also bought in to bring Muslims, who are in abject poverty and feeling neglected, into the mainstream," pointed out Dr Dasoju Sravan.



"The only way to address the poverty and alienation of the Muslim community is by assuring them that they are part of the mainstream and sending clear signals that the majority community is concerned about their well-being," said Sravan.

Sravan said, "The irresponsible and politically motivated strategy of BJP to revoke reservations for Minorities will only lead to an orphaned feeling among Minorities and create resentment among them, which may potentially lead to unrest. Is this what the BJP wants?"

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah also said that reservations revoked from Muslims will be given to OBCs. This is nothing but a crooked political plot to sabotage Muslim reservations and create unrest in Telangana ahead of the Assembly elections. It is unfortunate that the Union Home Minister who is responsible for maintaining harmony in society is plotting to create unrest," alleged Dr Sravan.

Dasoju Sravan further said, "There are many extremely backward communities among Muslims like Dudekula, Pinjari, Dhobis and others. Instead of removing reservations for Muslims and giving them to OBCs, BJP should ensure that disadvantaged sections among Muslims are benefited from reservations."

"If at all BJP is really concerned about OBCs, it should first conduct a caste census and take steps to decide on the population and rightful share of OBCs in education and employment opportunities, instead of creating rifts between communities for petty political benefits," he added. (ANI)

