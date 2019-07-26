If BJP MPs take their unparliamentary words back, I will too: Akhilesh

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): If BJP MPs are willing to take their unparliamentary words back, so will I, if I have used any, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Friday.

This comes a day after SP lawmaker Azam Khan stoked controversy through his remarks directed towards BJP's Rama Devi.

"I don't think any unparliamentary words were used yesterday. It was the BJP MPs who have used unparliamentary words and if they are willing to take their words back, I am ready to take my words back too if I have used any,' he said while backing Khan.

The Lok Sabha witnessed uproar over Khan's remarks on Rama Devi, who was in the chair, during the debate on the Triple Talaq Bill, which the BJP felt was inappropriate.

The remarks were later expunged as Rama Devi asked Khan to apologise.

However, the Rampur lawmaker did not apologise but said that he would resign if he had said anything unparliamentary. (ANI)

