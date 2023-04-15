If Congress did not do anything in 70 years, Modi would not have become PM today, says Mallikarjun Kharge

Mancherial (Telangana) [India], April 15 (ANI): Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said that without the contributions of the Congress party in the last 70 years to the nation Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not have become Prime Minister of the country.

While participating in the Jai Bharat Satyagraha meeting at Mancherial, he said, "Those people who criticize the Congress party, what have you done? What is your contribution? Narendra Modi keeps asking what has the Congress party done in 70 years, however, if we did not do anything in the 70 years, Narendra Modi would not be Prime Minister today".

Mallikarjun Kharge further mentioned the contributions of Bhimrao Ambedkar towards marginalized members of society and pointed out that people are forgetting him today.

"Ambedkar has written the Constitution and given a direction to the country. If Ambedkar was not in the Constitution committee then Dalits and women would not have got voting rights. By bringing in an adult franchise, he ensured that women, men, the poor, and the rich, all have equal rights," he said.

"However, everyone is forgetting Ambedkar today. One puts up an Ambedkar statue of 15 feet, another puts up a statue of 20 feet and another puts up a statue of 125 feet. But, no one does anything for the Dalits," Kharge added.

Congress President Kharge also stated that India would not have become independent so fast without the efforts of Congress in the freedom struggle.



"Congress party is the party which builds and saves the country and also brought freedom to the country. Without the Congress party, the country would not get freedom so fast. Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru worked very hard for independence. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Subhash Chandra Bose also partook in the struggle," he said.

He further stated that Modi Government and KCR government in the state are not worried about the unemployment situation in the state and they only care about the disinvestment of the public sector to private players.

"Singereni is a very big public sector factory. Around 75,000 people used to work here earlier but only 40,000 people work there today. Both KCR and Modi keep telling that they are with the poor people. There is a saying, 'Mohabbat hamare sath, shaadi kisi ke sath'. They just take the name of the poor but marry (join) the rich and destroy everything. The entire public sector has come to an end today. Even when the jobs in Singareni are coming down, the government here is not concerned. Modi was not concerned since the beginning as they sell the public sector to the rich. They are selling airports, putting taxes on roads and selling ports. Now the only thing left to sell is air.

"If it were in their hands, they would even sell the oxygen in the air. They are selling off everything one by one. Narendra Modi promised 2 crores jobs to youth every year. It has been 9 years, where are the 18 crore jobs? There are 30 lakh jobs vacant in the government in different sectors today. But neither Modi nor the state government is filling any vacancies. They are just focusing on event management. They organise events, gather people, make promises and go home," he added.

On the occasion, Kharge also said that Telangana is under the dictatorship of PM Modi and CM KCR.

"Modi is trying to bring dictatorship into the country. There is a big dictator there and a small dictator here. Rahul Gandhi was trapped in a defamation case, convicted for 2 years and disqualified. Whereas a BJP MP from Gujarat was convicted in a criminal case by the local court, and session court and his appeal was rejected in the high court and the Supreme Court pronounced him guilty. Still, he was given 16 days, whereas Rahul Gandhi was given notice, disqualified, and asked to move out of the house within 24 hours. Is this Justice?" kharge said.

Is this the rule of law in the country? We are not afraid. We will keep fighting. Today, there are atrocities on women and Dalits but no one speaks about it as everyone is threatened with ED, CBI and others. On one side, the centre is threatening everyone, on another side in the state, MLAs are being bought with money like buying things from the market. We have not done anything like that. In the coming days, Congress will form the government in Telangana," he added. (ANI)

